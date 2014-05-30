I think there's one way, and only one way, to interpret Mitch McConnell's position on the Medicaid expansion in Kentucky, and last night the Washington Post's fact checker confirmed it. McConnell wants to repeal the Medicaid expansion (along with the rest of Obamacare) and then let the people who run the state of Kentucky (i.e. people other than him) decide whether to reinstate it, and pay for it out of state coffers.

That's a difficult position to support, which explains why his campaign obscures it behind a bunch of rambling designed to convince people (including very politically savvy people) that McConnell has come around to supporting the Medicaid expansion.

But it's actually identical to his position on Kynect—the state's health insurance exchange—and perhaps he'll apply it to other integral parts of Obamacare as well. As a general matter it amounts to arguing that Obamacare should be repealed, and then reinstated in full at the state level. But that's a total fantasy.

When Obamacare is repealed, the funding Kynect relies upon, as well as the health plans and rules that make it a popular and widely used portal, will disappear as well. No biggie, says McConnell. Once they're gone, the state can decide whether it wants to reinstitute those things on its own.