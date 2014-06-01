Unless I’m missing something—which is entirely possible—the targets that the media outlets are reporting would fall short of that goal. Although experts and environmental groups have stated publicily they believe the U.S. needs to reduce power plant emissions by 25 percent to hit the Copenhagen targets, that was 25 percent from current levels—not 2005, as the regulation apparently envisions. Remember, emissions today are lower than they were in 2005—thanks mostly to the recession, the sudden supply of cheaper and cleaner-burning natural gas, and the impact of existing regulations.

Of course, there may be more to the story. It's possible the Administration will not issue a single, fixed target for emissions. It could, instead, offer a range of options—perhaps recommending one but then asking for input from the public, including environmental advocates and the energy industry. That would make sense, since the Administration will have one year to finalize the rule. It's also possible that, come next June, the final rule could turn out to be stronger than whatever the Administration announces on Monday—although, of course, it could turn out to be weaker, too.

The President's Climate Action Plan, which laid the template for this new regulation, also called for other actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In theory, they would offer other opportunities for the U.S. to hit the Copenhagen targets, even if the coming power plant rules don't get the U.S. all the way there.

One reliable way to assess the proposal will be the reaction of leading enviromental groups like the Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Sierra Club. If officials at those groups are happy—dirty energy companies are bound to complain, regardless—it means that the groups believe the regulation will both reduce greenhouse gases significantly and position the U.S. well for the next round of international negotiations. But they're not going to say anything until the proposal is public. And that's not going to happen until Monday morning.

Note: This item has been updated.