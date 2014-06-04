Then consider that the new regulations won't be finalized and ready for implementation until a year from now at the very earliest—just as the Republican presidential primary begins taking real shape. These regulations will invite opposition from a smattering Democrats acting on behalf of in-state interests. But conservatives will expect an entirely different level of opposition from their candidates.

It won't be enough for Republican presidential candidates (and perhaps certain incumbent senators) to oppose the rule. They'll face enormous pressure to dismiss or deny the underlying issue the regulations are meant to address. Right now, the leftmost pose Republicans can assume is to say that climate science, unlike environmental economics, is so complex that they're unable to formulate opinions about its most consequential finding. That's the talking point du jour, which just happens to coincide with the end of the 2014 primary season.

In a year or more, it won't be adequate. Conservative candidates will once again begin leapfrogging each other to cast climate change as a cooked up pretext for a liberal power grab, and treating the regulations themselves as protocols of a sinister plot. The Washington Post's Greg Sargent imagines a "raise-your-hands moment" in which every GOP contender on the debate stage, including the electable establishment favorite, refuses to support the view that climate change is real and the result of human activity.

That would be the indelible link between the GOP and climate change denial that Republicans won't be able to make between their heavily spun "national energy tax" and Democrats running in red states this cycle. And as near as I can tell, the Republican Party's plan to neutralize this liability isn't to come belatedly to terms with the scientific consensus but to reduce the candidates' exposure to debate moderators who might ask questions like that. Inspiring stuff.

If reducing emissions is broadly popular, reactionary antiscience is not. Climate change denial is almost exclusively the province of the American far right. And if the American far right won't countenance a GOP nominee who concedes the basic facts about global warming, then it will pick an unelectable candidate, or disqualify an electable one, once again.