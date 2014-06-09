Mezhyhirya, the opulent estate of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, has always resembled a theme park—and now it's turning into one. Visitors looking to ogle the ousted leader’s private zoo or step aboard his scale-model Spanish galleon are now welcome to tour the 350-acre grounds for a small fee. On a rainy day this week, children on a school trip ran between the property’s many fountains, speeding past visitors peering into the windows of the wooden mansion. The estate represents everything that was wrong with Yanukovych’s presidency—the rampant corruption, greed, and ambivalence toward the people. It’s where Yanukovych and his security chiefs planned attacks on Ukrainian journalists and geared up for the brutal crackdown on Maidan protesters.

Just outside the gates to the property, the disastrous impact of Yanukovych’s administration is visible in quite a different way. Dozens of security, housekeeping, and maintenance personnel used to live in dormitories adjacent to the mansion. Now that Yanukovych is gone, so are many of his staffers—but the dormitories are not empty. For months, refugees from Crimea, eastern Ukraine, and even a few from Russia have been occupying the premises. Families share spare, barely furnished single-bedroom units, and bags of clothes and toys are piled up in common spaces. They are all awaiting the same thing: government assistance and official status as refugees.

Inna Pomerleau, an architect from Simferopol, has been living at Mezhyhirya with her six-year-old daughter, Oksana, for ten days. Pomerleau refused to assume Russian citizenship in April, when all residents of Crimea were forced to choose between Russia and Ukraine. After that, she says, it became extremely difficult to be in Simferopol, where she had lived for her whole life. “Life in Crimea is very complicated. Right now, it’s impossible to have a job there,” she said. Taxis wouldn’t come to her house, her Ukrainian insurance was no longer valid, and her daughter’s Ukrainian-language school was shut down under the new Russian rule. Her mother and father took Russian citizenship and remain in Crimea, where they will receive the enhanced pensions that Russia promised some Crimeans. “Old people stay in Crimea, young people leave,” says Pomerleau. “Nobody wants a Russian diploma.” She hopes to eventually move to the United States and get her daughter back in school. “I can’t take a Russian passport right now, and I don’t want one,” she says.

The UN has said that about 10,000 Ukrainians—mostly Crimeans—have been displaced internally. Correspondents covering the fighting in the east estimate that some 40 percent of civilians in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Slovyansk have left their homes. And while the Ukrainian government has established a program for helping Crimean refugees, no support is yet available for those who have fled from the east. As Maxim Eristavi writes, those displaced from the east are in the complicated position of being refugees in their own country. For now, many refugees must rely on help from self-defense forces on Kiev’s Maidan Square; those who I spoke to at Mezhyhirya had spent several days on the Maidan, where volunteers helped secure housing for them. On Thursday, as I toured one of the buildings where refugees were living, a playground was being installed outside. When I asked a resident if she knew who was paying for the structure, she mentioned that the nationalist group Right Sector had helped her family out.