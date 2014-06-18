Third Person is a tentative, huddled title, so elusive I had to confirm it before I began to write. Yet try as I might—and I suspect others have labored in the same pursuit, the author even—I can think of nothing more suitable or convincing. So does this rare and beguiling film deserve such titular oblivion? Is there no way of warning that it is unlike anything you have seen? I did think of other titles—As He Sat Dreaming; Watch Me; The Author Theory—but they may be fanciful, literary, and in danger of giving the game away. At least they offer some hint that a game is being played.

Not that Paul Haggis has a reputation for play. He is one of our most accomplished and successful scenarists. He made a very effective movie out of the boxing stories of F. X. Toole to produce Million Dollar Baby. It won Best Picture, while striking Andrew Sarris as one of the more depressing films he had ever seen. Another Best Picture Oscar came to Haggis for Crash, which he wrote and directed. That seemed very promising in description: a series of Los Angeles stories, kept separate but with binding themes involving accident, race, and responsibility. But the picture turned out to be precious and artificial. It was as if Haggis’s social pessimism was tied up in too neat a bow. You could say that Crash aspired to the feeling you get in some Robert Altman and Paul Thomas Anderson films—Nashville or Magnolia—of the narrative diversity within a city. But Crash felt tidy and disapproving next to the soaring looseness of Magnolia. Anderson and Altman had been exhilarated by coincidence and its discovery. There was innate humor in their point of view. Haggis, by contrast, seemed tight and troubled. Then he made In the Valley of Elah, a meticulously crafted military mystery that never escaped the gloom of Tommy Lee Jones as the father trying to explain the death of his son.

Third Person springs from these roots, though I must be careful in outlining its story, just as you may prefer to go no farther if you plan to see this picture. You should see it. It is a very special film in which the thrill of discovery is vital and exquisite. Imagine three cards on a table: Paris, Rome, and New York. In an expensive hotel in Paris, a successful novelist, Michael (Liam Neeson), is trying to work on a new book. Not long ago he left his wife, Elaine (Kim Basinger), and he is now in an affair with the younger Anna (Olivia Wilde), who herself wants to be a writer.

But then, rather as in Crash, the film shifts attention from one story to another, and we go to Rome, where Scott (Adrien Brody) steals designs from fashion houses to sell to rivals, and seems detached from or dubious about any life of his own. One day he goes into a bar and sees Monika (Moran Atias), a fierce Roma woman who is attempting to retrieve her daughter from a cruel trader in kidnapped lives. Scott is drawn to this woman and he begins to give her his money and his help to buy the daughter back. Can her story become his life?