The fight over expanding Medicaid in Virginia has taken a turn for the bizarre and perhaps the corrupt. It appears that a Democratic state senator has given up his seat in exchange for a job on the state tobacco board and a judicial appointment for his daughter. It could be actual bribery, which is a crime. Ian Millhiser makes that case at ThinkProgress if you want the details. But whether legal or not, it means Republicans will gain a majority in the Virginia Senate and, with that, get unified control of the legislature. It’s a prelude to an imminent standoff with Terry McAuliffe, the newly elected Democratic governor. The subject will be Medicaid.

Many of you know the background. The Affordable Care Act calls upon states to expand Medicaid, which covers low-income people, so that anybody with income below 133 percent of the poverty line would be eligible to sign up. That’s roughly $15,500 in annual income for an individual and about $31,700 for a family of four. So far, 26 states plus the District of Columbia have opted to do so. Among those that haven’t, Virginia is one of a handful where officials are actively debating whether to do so. The chart below, from Vox, shows which state is doing what.

McAuliffe made expanding the program one of his core campaign promises. Republicans oppose the expansion and, through the House, have passed a spending blueprint for the next fiscal year that does not include a bigger Medicaid program. McAuliffe had hoped the Senate would pass a spending bill that included the program. That may not happen with a Republican majority, even though some moderate members of the GOP support the expansion. Virginia’s fiscal year ends this month and McAuliffe has threatened to let the government shut down rather than sign a bill with no expansion.