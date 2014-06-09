The hysterical obsession with Bowe Bergdahl's conduct as a soldier—which has dominated conservative media for more than a week now—is so pitched that it's easy to forget the controversy didn't originate on the institutional right. It began when soldiers who served with Bergdahl—who didn't like or respect Bergdahl, and blamed Bergdahl for the deaths of other soldiers—made their animus public.

Conservatives took it from there, infusing the soldiers' testimonials with the conclusiveness of a jury decision, and, crucially, integrating the verdict into a separate cost-benefit debate over the prisoner swap that secured Bergdahl's release.

That was a mistake. The error is reflected in the fact that conservatives constantly invoke these testimonials to attack Obama, and yet…

Every one of the soldiers Ive interviewed thinks the president was right to try to get Bergdahl back to the U.S. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2014

What makes their position exceptionally problematic, though, is that these same conservatives then turn around and take great offense at the implication that they aren't 100 percent committed to the U.S. military's "leave no man behind" principle.