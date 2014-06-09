Many economists cheered the May jobs report on Friday as it showed an economy continuing to strengthen. But despite the positive economic indicator, one group is still struggling more than all the others: the long-term unemployed.

These workers have been jobless for more than 27 weeks. Employers systematically discriminate against them. Early evidence shows that they have trouble finding work even as the economy recovers. On Monday, Gallup released a new survey that finds significantly higher rates of depression for the long-term unemployed:

Gallup also finds that the long-term unemployed spend less time with their family and friends, potentially contributing to those higher rates of depression. The survey notes that we cannot identify causality: “These results don't necessarily imply unemployment itself causes these differences. It may be that unhappy or less positive job seekers are less likely to be able to get jobs in the first place.” That’s true, but these findings are also consistent previous academic evidence.

If the economy continues to improve as economists expect, it’s important to remember the 3.4 million long-term unemployed Americans who are struggling to find work. We can start by renewing federal unemployment benefits. In December, unemployment insurance expired, leaving more than a million long-term unemployed Americans without a much-needed source of income. House Republicans have killed a Senate deal to renew the program and there seems to be little hope they will rethink their position.