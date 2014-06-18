How many of us know the map of Scandinavia well enough to understand the exigencies of what happened there between 1933 and 1945? The countries of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark are like a hand trying to hold the Baltic Sea. The looming neighbors were Germany and the Soviet Union. Sweden is in the middle of it all, and it does not seem like a comfortable place to be. Do you know what happened to Sweden in the war? It claimed neutrality, and so avoided invasion and occupation, all of which befell its neighbors. Sweden tried to balance survival with honor, which left a lot to feel guilty over. But the history is complicated: Sweden sold large quantities of its iron ore to Germany, and many say that prolonged the war. On the other hand, Sweden took in 8,000 Jews from Denmark and gave them sanctuary.

I had to look all this up, and I was prompted by a movie, The Last Sentence, directed by Jan Troell, that is just opening in America, a year and a half after it was first available in Europe. At the heart of the film is Torgny Segerstedt, a man raised to be a professor of theology, but whose faith has left him. So he becomes the editor of a leading newspaper, convinced of the evil of Hitler and Nazism and certain of the need for his paper to speak out. He is a hero for our times, in most obvious ways. There really was a Segerstedt, and he stuck to his guns and his belief, dying only a few weeks before Hitler in a country where neutrality had endured. He is dedicated, liberal, handsome, devoted to his dogs, courageous, devout as only an atheist can be, resolved to do the right thing.

He is also something of a monster—and here we begin to discover the depth and subtlety of Troell’s film. Torgny rules his household. He has unquestioned loyalty from his servants, a crushed obedience from his daughter, and storm-trooper allegiance from his dogs—two Great Danes and a bulldog. So his Norwegian wife, Puste, has no option but to behold and permit his love affair with Maja Forssman, wife to Torgny’s close friend and proprietor of his newspaper. The wife is Norwegian. The mistress is Jewish. The wife is weak, pretty, yielding, and sad. The mistress is masterful, modern (she is a drug-taker), and knows how cruel her presence is to the wife. The mistress’s husband accepts being a cuckold because he admires Torgny and believes in his insistence on an anti-fascist stance in the paper.

The Last Sentence does not fill in the complexity of Sweden’s position. Torgny is an increasingly embattled figure in the movie as politicians urge him to go gently in his writing. There is a brilliant scene in which he is called before the king, Gustav V (Jan Tiselius), and given the same icy advice. He holds to his line, and in time he is removed from his newspaper. His wife kills herself, and a kind of moral gloom settles on the Segerstedt house in which Torgny’s life is eased by the arrival of a pretty young secretary, as pliant and uncritical as the dogs. I should add that from time to time, the story cuts away to newsreel footage of the German army and a Hitler who is often attended by faithful dogs.