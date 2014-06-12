The Next Big Thing in American breastaurants is Twin Peaks. The facilities are not only 30 years newer, but the owners, Texas-based Front Burner restaurants, are keying in to something heretofore unique to breastaurants: We’ve become a nation of foodies. At Twin Peaks, the eats are on par with the bods. “Randy is a serious foodie,” says Coby Brooks.

Hooters are low-slung, low-ceilinged, dark gray wood-lined rooms that look like the inside of packing crates; Twin Peaks are wide-open blonde-wood palaces decorated with two-story stone masonry fireplaces and antler chandeliers. The women are models of “flirting without intent.” Megan, a 19-year-old at the Twin Peaks in Concord, has shoulder-length straight brown hair, a silver and turquoise Aztec-style necklace, and an admirable bustline protruding from her thin, narrow ribcage. “I’m 19, I know it won’t last forever,” she says of her physique. She embodies the unthreatening appeal of breastaurants: You might not want your daughter to grow up to become just like her (although Brooks says one of his four daughters is interested in the family profession), but she offers easygoing ogling for the low price of a cup of venison chili and 20-ounce Dirty Blonde house beer. And it turns out, the American male still values the innocence of that experience.

Before he founded Twin Peaks, DeWitt owned a struggling seafood franchise called Rockfish; while he poured his heart and soul into that operation, he says he couldn’t figure out why Hooters, which he considered well below average in terms of food and service, was killing it. “I thought, ‘I don’t get it, their food is terrible, their operation is hit-or-miss, their facilities are the pits.’ It became pretty clear to me that that was a niche we could enter.”

Nobody at Hooters had figured out that the brand was broken, so he would fix it before they did. He started with the beer. “Cold beer is like catnip. Those working guys like their beer really cold,” DeWitt says. “Hooters’ slogan at the time was ‘coldest beer in town.’ I thought ‘big deal.’ It’s just a sign, just an empty claim. So we worked with a manufacturer to serve beer below freezing. It comes out at 29 degrees! And we put a digital temperature display so we don’t ever say ‘coldest beer in town,’ we say ‘look at the thermometer, you decide.’” Then he took on the menu: Everything down to the ice cream was to be made fresh in each franchise; nothing was to be frozen or carted in ready-made. (Order the shrimp cocktail at Hooters to see why that’s a good idea.) And focus on comfort food, not bar food: Hooters serves only burgers and sandwiches; Twin Peaks has pot roast with green beans and mashed potatoes and green chile meatloaf.

DeWitt’s logic translates perfectly to this moment in American dining. Twin Peaks was named one of the country’s Top 10 Franchises to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News. In DeWitt’s current “rapid growth mode,” they have 40 locations and plan ten more in the next two years. They’re as far west as Las Vegas, as north as Wheeling, Illinois, and as east as coastal North Carolina. They are turning down offers from potential franchisees—at an estimated start-up cost of $1.3 to $2.3 million including construction, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and other expenses—because they don’t want to expand any faster. They usually situate near a Hooters on purpose. “The average location takes in about $4.3 million, and the average Hooters is about $2.3 million,” says Brooks. “When we open near a Hooters we typically ding them 25 to 30 percent. Sometimes they recover but most of the time they end up with a permanent 10 to 15 percent reduction.” Talk to DeWitt and Brooks long enough, and you don’t want to take these guys to task so much as you want to buy a franchise.

Pamela Parseghian, former executive editor of Nation’s Restaurant News, says that breastaurants wouldn’t exist if they didn’t function as restaurants. “I had such low expectations. … What I got was good food, which I just didn’t expect. The wings were really good, and the food in general is good. But the service is great.” “Great” restaurant service means attentive without obsequiousness, and it is a cornerstone of the breastaurant experience. Spunky, with no hint of creepy. Refills a water glass before you quite finish but not after just one sip. At this, Megan excels.

Compare all this to the Hooters in Burlington, North Carolina, on the outskirts of town between two tractor supply shops. The entranceway is lined with Playboy’s 1994 “Girls of Hooters” cover, plus pictures of Hooters-visiting celebs like Billy Bob Thornton and Brooke Burke-Charvet. Rather than “top shelf” liquor there is one shelf of liquor. A semi-open kitchen houses a cafeteria-style line of deep fryers. Food is served on fiberglass plates that look like wood but feel like plastic. There are brown paper napkins and orange plastic cups. The chicken wings do not come with carrot and celery sticks on the plate. The waitress Jenni S. had a dead-eyed faux smile and looked ten million miles away.

As it happens, Twin Peaks is not the only wannabe Hooters usurper. The Titled Kilt, headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, with 93 franchises around the country, has more outposts than Twin Peaks. Because it’s more downscale than Hooters and spends less both on its outlets and its marketing, it’s less well-known outside the industry (and consequently less respected within the industry). The theme is, loosely, “Scottish” and the vibe is motorcycle bar, with more televised ultimate fighting matches than college basketball games. Raleigh’s Tilted Kilt is stucco square on the outside and a pool table-lined dark hole on the inside with the persistent stench of stale beer. Waitresses wear tiny red plaid “kilts,” tiny red plaid bras, and tiny white oxford-style shirts tied up under their bra lines. The look is naughty schoolgirl, including prominent tattoos. At the bar a petite waitress who resembled a blonde Kate Jackson from “Charlie’s Angels” was giving a large, much older bald man, his massive shiny black motorcycle helmet next to his beer, a backrub.

The wings aren’t crisp-skinned or particularly meaty, but they came with celery sticks. The “top-shelf margarita” was excellent. On the way out, a waitress sidled up to one of the very few women dining in the place, a tall African-American woman with a natural afro sporting a Michael Kors bag, a black-and-royal blue mod plaid straight skirt, and a coral blazer. The waitress’s uniform was particularly ill-fitting, her breasts spilling out of the plaid bra cups. “I love your outfit,” the young woman gently whispered to the customer. “Oh, thank you so much!” the businesswoman enthused. And she turned to her friend, “Was I supposed to tell her ‘I liked your outfit, too?’”