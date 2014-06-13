By losing, Cantor created an incredible fundraising opportunity for vulturous electoral chop shops on the right, most of which did absolutely nothing to bring him down. And he offered Democrats an unexpected opportunity (of unclear significance and duration) to remind voters that only one of the two parties is an ungovernable mess at the moment.

But the timing of the development, and the circumstances surrounding it, are such that it's unlikely to make almost any lasting differences to the political system or the country.

As of the beginning of the week, Cantor was the last office holder with any exceptional power who had a primary in front of him. Others had already vanquished their challengers with little or no fanfare. If this had happened several weeks ago, a surge of activist energy could plausibly have spilled over into other crucial races. Instead, conservative activists will have to content themselves with the hope that Cantor's defeat presages upsets in Kansas and Tennessee, where Senators Pat Roberts and Lamar Alexander are still facing primaries. The two big outstanding ones.

The problem for them is that the House Majority Leader, though powerful, is also just a congressman. In a single district-level primary, it's feasible for a handful of right wing radio hosts to mobilize the margin of victory, particularly when the incumbent has slept through the race. That strategy, such as it was, will be harder to pull off in a state-wide race. This is the paragraph I will regret writing if Roberts and/or Alexander collapse. But even if that happens, it will be impossible to attribute their losses retrospectively to what happened in Virginia this week. And the rest of the argument will be unaffected.

The in-House election to replace Cantor won't be held for another week. But on Thursday, House Republicans tentatively settled on his replacement and it's…his closest lieutenant Kevin McCarthy. The extent of the fallout within the GOP conference will be largely contained within the office of the Majority Whip, which McCarthy currently holds. And though the outcome there is somewhat uncertain, the fact that conservatives unseated a Majority Leader in order to anoint a new whip neatly encapsulates how anticlimactic this political "earthquake" ultimately was. Particularly at a time when the whip himself will have almost nothing of significance to actually whip.