That card the ref gave to Iker Casillas in the Spain-Netherlands game last week? That was for dissent, and, according to dad, totally appropriate. The Spanish goalie, upset with the referee’s call, jogged over from the other side of the field to complain. Unacceptable. But, according to my father’s pro tips, the only way you make that stick is the main rule of refereeing soccer: never be more than 5 meters away from the ball, but never get in the way. That way, even if you make a mistake, your call at least looks plausible: you were right there.

If the players start swarming around you, getting in your face over a call, never, ever, ever touch a player. Once, my cousin, whom my father also taught to ref, punched a player who had taken a swing at him. My father’s disappointment with his nephew knew no bounds. Notice, for example, that the referee in the Portugal-Germany game got pushed by a Portuguese player, and simply pushed him back. Also unacceptable. You push the referee, you’re out. But the ref should know better than to get physical with the players. As soon as you do that, you’re not the arbiter, but one of them, and then what gives you the authority to call things? And of course, you wind the players up even more. If they’re in your face yelling, instead put some distance between you and them, jog a couple meters away. The first guy to break out of the pack and approach you, card.

How do you keep the brawls from beginning in the first place? Understand the idea of advantage. Most referees, my dad says, tend to equate advantage with possession: if a player is running with the ball and an opponent hurts him, but the player keeps the ball, most refs will let the guy (or girl) play, saying he maintained advantage. My father took a more psychological approach. When a player is hurt but maintains possession of the ball, “at this moment,” my father says, “the last thing he cares about is the ball. He wants to turn around and hit the other guy who is tackling him from behind.” Same with the scuffles in or around the box. “Or the defender who is being pushed near his own goal and not allowed to turn. There is no advantage for him in ball possession,” my dad explains. “Or, a striker who is being kicked from behind near the other team's penalty box but still keeps the ball.” That, he argues, is possession, not advantage. “The advantage for the team will be if, instead of the striker trying to stay on his feet, the team is awarded a direct free kick.”

The main rule, of course, is don’t fuck it up. The worst thing you can do to lose control of the game—and you need that to keep the game going smoothly and remain a game, rather than a haggle-fest or an outright brawl, as once happened when my cousin and I were refereeing together (we had to call the cops)—is to make wrong calls. There’s obviously nothing to make a game come apart at the seams than to look like you understand the game less than the players. (Oh, the tears streaming down my face as I’d jog onto the field after my dad’s half-time analysis of my mistakes. “You call that offsides?! Do you have eyes?!” He was always tough and, alas, always right.)

But that’s obvious. The other pointers were not. For example: try not to talk to the players. You’re there to make calls, not explain them. You wanna talk, use your whistle. My father was a virtuoso on that small, humble instrument. He could use it to express anything: certainty, warning, disdain, nonchalance, anger, comradely good cheer. Up in those bleachers, I would hear him tooting his whistle, explaining what his freshly-acquired English couldn’t yet. On the field, he wasn’t an immigrant struggling to keep a family of four afloat on one small salary, but just one of the guys on the pitch, the guy who knew at least this one thing better than them.