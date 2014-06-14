Right, everyone say after me: "hair-lick.” Now do it again. That's the closest you lot are going to get to "heerlijk" (generic, for “whoa!” “fab!” or “wondrous!”), which the Dutch say after a stonking great feast, which is pretty much what that football game was.

(By the way, can we agree to ban the word soccer? Soccer is what moms pick their kids up from. Football is, um, played with the feet—not played with hands and arms and concussive heads used to launch new consumer products at the Super Bowl).

Heerlijk. For all of us old-time Ajax supporters from the 70s and 80s, for all who suffered through the World Cup shocker in ‘74, saw Johan Cruyff depart to Barcelona (thus planting the seeds of the Spanish footballing rebirth), who suffered again in 1978 and who were abysmally depressed by the hack 'n slash performance of four years ago, this one was lekker (look it up). For me, also, a Spurs supporter (Tottenham, sigh, not San Antonio) only slightly marred by the prospect of Louis van Gaal going to Old Trafford instead of White Hart Lane. But hey, we're looking forward to a Mauricio Pochettino miracle.

For a bit there it looked as though the ugliness of four years ago was going to happen again. The Diego Costa penalty was another stinker as calls go: Costa stepped on de Vrij's leg. "Clearly" as Ruud van Nistelrooy said (and when asked if he's ever done it, did a coy giggle and said "that's another point"). The monster foul was Diego Costa head-butting Bruno Martins Indi. Well, not with the massive drilling-a-hole-in-your-brain attack of Zinedine Zidane, but he should have been sent off. Maybe on replay the skull-lunge was actually a little bow of acknowledgement, as in "I defer to you, I'm total crap and am embarrassed to be here O’ Martins Indi; please don't misunderstand this as an offensive move, as everyone will have noticed offensive moves seem to be beyond me this afternoon."