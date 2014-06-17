Throughout her first four-plus months as chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen has said all of the right things. She expressed significant concern about the fate of the long-term unemployed and did not overreact to weak first-quarter growth, a result of an unusually cold and nasty winter. But despite her strong rhetoric, Yellen hasn’t had to lead the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) through any big decisions.

That will change soon, as Yellen must decide when the Fed will raise interest rates above zero for the first time since 2009. Raise them too soon, and it will choke off the recovery, denying wage growth for workers who have seen their wages stagnate for the past 15 years. Raising them too late, on the other hand, could lead to a bit of excess inflation.

During the weak recovery, many on the right repeatedly warned that inflation was around the corner. “We can expect rapidly rising prices and much, much higher interest rates over the next four or five years,” Art Laffer, who was an economist in President Ronald Reagan’s administration, wrote in 2009, “and a concomitant deleterious impact on output and employment not unlike the late 1970s.” In April 2009, the top White House economist under President Reagan, Martin Feldstein, wrote, “The link between fiscal deficits and money growth is about to be exacerbated by 'quantitative easing,' in which the Fed will buy long-dated government bonds.”

But Laffer and Feldstein, among others on the right, have been completely wrong about inflation. It has been well-below the Fed’s 2 percent target for years now: