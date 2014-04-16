Janet Yellen Is Looking Out for the Long-Term Unemployed

In two separate speeches over the past three weeks, the newly installed chairperson of the Federal Reserve has laid out her position on the huge debate happening right now inside economic circles on the tightness of the labor market. Her response has made it abundantly clear that she is on the side of Main Street, particularly the long-term unemployed.

Long-term unemployment is a national crisis. Republicans blocked an extension of long-term unemployment benefits in December and have continued to do so throughout 2014. Conservatives supporting this move theorized that, without benefits, the unemployed would accept jobs and the number of long-term unemployed would decrease. That has not happened. Instead, the long-term unemployed have found themselves in a double-bind: They are looking for a work in a job market that actively discriminates against them, but they’re no longer receiving support from the federal government. It’s bad for the economy, which loses the contributions of these would-be workers, and of course it’s bad for the individuals struggling to get by.

The question at the center of the economic debate has been whether, as the recovery continues, employers will finally start hiring the long-term unemployed. One tell-tale sign will be what happens with wages. If they grow over the next year, that’s a sign that employers are paying workers more because they are competing for scarce labor—something unnecessary if firms are actually willing to hire the long-term unemployed. But if wages don’t grow quickly, that means employers aren’t having trouble filling jobs—and thus are hiring the long-term unemployed.