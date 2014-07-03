In Independence Day, however, the usual tension of the novel of settling—will he, for Chrissake, grow up?—is oddly aborted from the start. Usually, the genre has its hero come to see that all kinds of hideous compromises, including mindnumbing forms of employment, are redeemed by the love of a good woman and pert enough kids. But Frank has settled into the job entirely on his own, without the straitening influence of a houseful of dependents. Divorced and possessed of over a million dollars before the book begins, he could have done anything—returned to his forsaken calling as a fiction writer or, if he so desired, gone floating down the Mississippi in a yacht. He might even have moved, grown-up style, to within commuting range of his kids’ new home in Connecticut. But no, he comes back (after a brief, offstage period of drifting) to dull old Haddam, New Jersey, and takes up realty, hoping, he tells us in the classical idiom of the genre, that “I might find myself, if not in the warp of many highly dramatic events, reckless furies and rocketing joie de vivre, still as close to day-to-day happy as I could be.”

Stranger yet, he chooses to live in the house just vacated by his ex-wife and children. The familiar substitutes for the family. This choice of residence reminded me of an incident in The Sportswriter, in which a sort-of friend and fellow member of the Divorced Men’s Club commits suicide after his cri de coeur is brushed off by the slippery Frank, and Frank, by way of mourning, goes and visits the poor fellow’s empty apartment. Somehow, physical structures are easier to deal with than their residents. Realty beats reality. It lets you enter deeply into the lives of people like the would-be homebuyers from Vermont, but in a relationship mediated entirely by issues of square-footage and adequacy-of-wiring.

Seems like a case of ordinary commodity-fetishism, in which dead objects loom larger than persons—but it’s a little less commonplace than that. What Frank craves, what he requires, is the ordinary itself. He’s a settler all right but in a landscape so sparsely populated that the nonhuman details—the billboards and the turnpike exit signs and the strip malls—almost take over. If he can’t focus on the humans in his life, it’s partly because he’s dazzled by the suburban detritus all around.

I must emphasize that the ordinary here is enlivened by no existential darkness or menace. There’s real and there’s real, and Ford’s real is thoroughly innocent of the hyper- and the ir- and the sur-. Everything in this universe is just as it seems, as banal and soul-crushing as a Sunday afternoon spent shopping for garden tools. And despite some vague twinges of regret, this is all that our hero seems to want.

Possibly this is one more version of “disappearing into your life,” the way career telephone company bigwigs, overdutiful parents and owners of wholesale lumber companies are said to do and never know it. You simply reach a point at which everything looks the same but nothing matters much. There’s no evidence you’re dead, but you act that way.

Is there something here that Ford wants us to conclude about the state of the American soul? Well, like the rest of the settling genre, Independence Day is about a post-heroic America, where the memory of heroism lingers only in the play-world of sports. You would never know, from Frank’s musings or from most real-life observations of the Fourth of July, that our collective independence was won through a bloody struggle against one of the world’s great superpowers. “Best maybe just to pass the day as the original signers did ... ,” he concludes, “in a country-like setting near to home, alone with your thoughts .... “ The only real heroism that the novel seems to ask of Frank is that he make contact, like any decent father, with his son, which he does, sort of, by the end. This is nice, but it isn’t going to free any colonies.

Maybe there are some larger conclusions waiting to be excavated, as the July Fourth and Emerson themes would seem to suggest, such as: Democracy in Peril as Suburban Torpor Swallows All Notion of Citizenship, or Feckless Guys Would Like to Come Home But, Due to the Tyranny of Materialism, Will Settle for House. But Ford is even more of a slacker than his protagonist when it comes to the big issues. The Declaration of Independence, which Frank was planning to take up as a text with his son, is forgotten. Emerson, whom I expected to pop up at some point and make a pitch for the intense, morally engaged life, gets left in the back seat of the car. The Fourth of July collapses limply into an opportunity “to contemplate what we’re dependent on ... and after that to consider ways we’re independent or might be, and finally how we might decide—for the general good—not to worry about it much at all.” In the end, even reality floats away anticlimactically, with Frank opining, apropos of nothing in particular, that it’s “not that commanding a metaphor.”

So what has been going on here for all these hundreds of pages? There is the writing, of course, which is probably enough to motivate most of Ford’s readers. And there are clues that perhaps, in some occult sense, it is Frank himself, the lapsed fiction writer, who is doing the writing. In several places realty is likened to writing, if only as “something to do.” At one point Frank’s ex-wife accuses him of writing his life instead of living it; and who, if not a writer or an English professor, would judge his occupation for how it works as a “metaphor”? Which would mean that Frank’s less-than-heroic life is redeemed, according to the conventions of the settling genre, by the splendor of his sensibility, the sheer richness of his perceptions.

Never mind that he never actually writes them down. Never mind, too, that he may be, as his son puts it, “a complete failure.” Who could disagree? The examined life is worth living even in a realty office in Jersey, and so is the cursorily examined life, and so is the life which, due to the pressures of survival, leaves no room for even the most perfunctory perusal. But there is a significant difference between the kind of life that we read (and write) about and the kind of life that we actually live: we have a lot more choice about what we read (and write). And when all is said and done—in this case, much more is said than done—I’d rather spend my time with a more spirited and interesting guy than Frank.

I worry that it’s Richard Ford, and not just Frank Bascombe, who’s been settling. Real estate and upper-middle-class anomie are themes that no doubt come naturally to the successful, middle-aged professional with more than one home. But it would be nice to see Ford’s painterly talents applied to something larger than a teacup or, in this case, a New Jersey State commemorative plate. Don’t settle, I say. Ditch Frank and, next time around, take a few chances.

Image via shutterstock.