The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Elmbrook School District v. Doe, letting stand a lower court decision forbidding the use of a church for a public school graduation ceremony in a school district near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In a somewhat unusual move, Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas filed a full-blown written dissent, insisting that the lower court’s ruling relied on logic and precedents rejected only last month in the Supreme Court’s hotly contested approval of legislative prayer. The editorial board of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was similarly puzzled. If officially invoking Christ before a legislative session doesn’t violate the Establishment Clause, how can the Constitution possibly prohibit public schools from renting space in churches for purely logistical reasons?

The answer, found in a little-noted aside buried in last month’s decision, has everything to do with the unique ways in which children experience religious pressures and coercion.

In last month’s decision, Town of Greece v. Galloway, Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion explicitly declined to limit itself to the narrow issue of legislative prayer. Where some had argued that legislative prayer may be a special case, Kennedy insisted that the Court’s jurisprudence “must not be understood as permitting a practice that would amount to a constitutional violation if not for its historical foundation.” Overtly sectarian prayer would be permitted in official state proceedings not as a nod to tradition, but because constitutional principles barred only religious actions that “denigrate, proselytize, or betray an impermissible government purpose.” Observers therefore rightly understood Greece as precedent-setting.

Given this recent context, many assumed the lower courts’ prohibition on the use of church space in Elmbrook was doomed. After all, in Elmbrook there wasn’t even any religious activity in question. Only the use of a room was at issue. There was no call to prayer, no benediction or invocation. Nevertheless, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals’ had ruled that “an unacceptable amount of religious endorsement and coercion occurred when the District held important civil ceremonies” in Elmbrook Church. But after Greece, this seemed like a tough case to make. Indeed, Kennedy’s decision in Greece appeared to raise the threshold for “an unacceptable amount” of religion. Observers were left asking: Could the justices possibly consider the use of a room to constitute more “religious endorsement and coercion” than being asked to rise and bow one’s head in prayer?