Dear People of England,

It’s over. On Friday—before Los Ticos found Cinderella’s slipper and jabbed it into Buffon’s jugular—you could almost imagine England drubbing Costa Rica, hiring a Ghanaian witch doctor to curse Suarez, and delivering Pirlo a fine glass of chianti to oil his ageless motor ahead of the Uruguay match. But Costa Rica defeated Italy, and England’s Brazilian vacation will come to a premature end next week after bowing out of the group stages for the first time since 1958. There will be no tan lines for Rooney, no beach-side caiparinhas for Roy, and, sadly, no gentle kisses for the queen.

As a free agent fan, you can now select any team to follow at this most excellent World Cup. You could bandwagon onto a front-runner like Germany or Brazil, pick a tournament darling like Mexico or Chile, or choose a country with several players from your favorite club team (I’m looking to you, Liverpool fans). But I’d like to extend an invitation to the people of England to support another team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil: the United States of America.

While one could make cultural claims about the special relationship between our two countries, the reason you should support the United States at this World Cup has nothing to do with our common language or shared geo-strategic interests. It’s about the football (let’s call it football to ease the transition), and from a footballing perspective, the United States possesses what England has always lacked: grit, bite, hustle, heart.