This month—possibly as soon as Monday—the Supreme Court will rule on one of the first major conservative attempts to limit the scope of Obamacare: Sebelius v. Hobby Lobby Stores and Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp v. Sebelius, two related cases that challenge the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that most company insurance plans must cover contraceptives. If the Court decides in favor of the plaintiffs, the decision could have far-reaching effects not just for women, but for many other American workers too.

Here’s the backstory: The ACA requires companies to cover birth control, but the mandate exempts churches and strictly religious employers. It also allows non-profits with religious affiliations (for instance, a Catholic charity) to provide contraceptives through a third party. However, the mandate does not exempt any for-profit employers—even those that are owned by religious families. Hobby Lobby, for instance, is owned by the Green family, who are evangelical Christians, while Conestoga Wood is owned by the Hahn family, who are Mennonites. Both owners have stated that covering certain contraceptives would violate their religious beliefs—for example, they view Plan B, which can prevent pregnancy when taken up to five days after unprotected sex, as a form of abortion.

When the companies filed suit against Obamacare, they argued that the contraceptive mandate breaches the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which states that the government cannot “substantially burden religious exercise” unless there is a compelling interest met in the least restrictive means. The Court will not look at the whether the owners’ religious beliefs are accurate, but whether the mandate will substantially burden the corporation, says Laurie Sobel, a senior policy analyst for women’s health policy at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. The plaintiffs have argued the fine they will face for noncompliance with the mandate would be a substantial burden.

If the Court rules in favor of Hobby Lobby and Conestoga, the implications will depend on the scope of the Court’s ruling. They could apply the decision narrowly to family-owned or so-called “closely held” companies (which have a limited number of shareholders) like Hobby Lobby, which has 16,000 full time employees. Or they could also encompass all privately held companies, which would apply to corporations such as Dell Inc., owned by Michael Dell.