Of course, plenty of global companies think and talk about climate change already. But only a relative few—like Starbucks and Ikea—have actually have engaged in advocacy to fight climate change, and some would say even their efforts could be stronger. The real exceptions have been companies with the most obvious stake in climate change. An example is the reinsurance industry. Re-insurers sell to the insurance industry, so they have felt changes in extreme weather the most acutely: In 2012, they faced $11 billion more in privately insured property losses than the average over the last decade. Not surprisingly, the company Swiss Re has publicly discussed climate’s economic impact for years, only because they are in the front lines.

The language of the report—a risk assessment—is also something business leaders will recognize. And it’s not something that’s been done before on climate change, at least on the national scale. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change—the most comprehensive report on the state of climate science to date—admitted such large-scale economic estimates are “difficult” to make. The closest thing Risky Business has as a parallel is Nicholas Stern’s 2006 report that unabated global warming will knock off at least 5 percent off the gross domestic product each year. Even these predictions, Stern argues in an update to the report, underestimate the costs.

One of the challenges when discussing climate change is the range of possibilities it always involves. There’s always a wide range of outcomes, so the most severe and extreme outcomes may have just a one in 100 chance of occurring. Risky Business attempts to capture this, by projecting “not only those outcomes most likely to occur, but also lower‐probability high‐cost climate futures.” Detractors here might argue the worst-case scenarios aren't worth any attention after all, because odds are they won't happen. But we worry about risk all the time: Like insuring your house in the off-chance of a fire.

Risky Business acknowledges that the consequences of global warming won’t be spread evenly. Some businesses and entire regions will be in much worse shape than others, because some (like agriculture) may be able to adapt while others (like real estate) will not. Here’s a rundown of what the projections suggest:

Property Will Be Destroyed: By midcentury, between $66 billion to $106 billion worth of property will be under water because of sea level rise. And there’s a 1-in-20 chance—“the same chance as an American developing colon cancer; twice as likely as an American developing melanoma”—that $701 billion worth of coastal property will be below sea level by the end of the century. Florida and Louisiana’s coasts are in for the most damage, because much its infrastructure built at low elevations: