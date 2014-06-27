A few weeks ago, I had the chance to see Preston Sturges’s The Lady Eve in a movie theater in San Francisco. Over the years I must have seen and loved it seven or eight times. This screening did not actually need a print of the film: it was a DCP, a digital version, and it was first class. When a flustered and seduced Henry Fonda reached up to restore Barbara Stanwyck’s hemline to a more modest place above her knee and she murmured, “Thank you,” I felt I was there.

This was for an audience of maybe 250. They laughed a lot. People who had not seen the picture before were delighted. It is good to know this 73-year-old film can still work its charms. Yet it occurred to me: could this be the last time I ever see it? Don’t be alarmed (or encouraged): I am not envisaging my own failure to be “there” for another screening. But in the normal way of things, past seventy, you do wonder about your chances. Will I stand before “Las Meninas” in the Prado again? Will I watch another cricket match at Lord’s? Can I be sure of seeing Jean Renoir’s La Grande Illusion once more, with projected film on a large screen where I can inhabit the faces of Jean Gabin and Erich von Stroheim, and with a crowd of strangers who will make that journey with me?

Such thoughts arose again on reading a new book, In Search of La Grande Illusion: A Critical Appreciation of Jean Renoir’s Elusive Masterpiece by Nicholas Macdonald. This is a rare and valuable work, one that concentrates on a special movie, made in 1937—famous certainly, but subject to the fickle nature of reputation. Macdonald examines the picture in fond detail. He reflects on the career and personality of Jean Renoir, not just the son of the painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir but a boy in several of his paintings. More than that, he describes his own history with the film, and thus the place of movies in our lives. This is the more poignant subject now, because La Grande Illusion is one of the best films about the Great War, the centenary of which falls this year. You can see from the movie how far that war was a conflict in class and chivalry, horribly distorted by technological changes. Moreover, when La Grande Illusion opened, it had a large impact. The film captured audiences. It was the first foreign movie to get an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. But later Renoir observed that, while the world acclaimed its profound plea against more war, two years later war resumed. Such things could happen again; the technology is impatient.

Nicholas Macdonald was invited to see La Grande Illusion when he was fourteen. The offer came from his father, Dwight Macdonald, a cultural commentator of great value and importance. He wrote a lot for Partisan Review and The New Yorker, and he was a film critic at Esquire. (Not that importance is protection.) The teenaged Nicholas fell for the picture and saw it many times. Later on, in 1975, he and his father were discussing the film and a point of fact arose. Nicholas found the printed screenplay, a gift from Dwight, and the father read aloud the scene in question. “His voice began to quaver as he blew his nose and wiped his eyes,” the son recalls, “the words watery and garbled. Yet he continued to the end, forcing himself to honor the scene. I couldn’t remember ever seeing him cry before. Not one to show, or even acknowledge, deep feelings, he took pride in his journalistic sang-froid and was famous for slashing attacks, in print and in person.”