The big news today is about a new report that projects what climate change will mean for different parts of the country. Rebecca Leber breaks it down for QED—with numbers and some colorful, if depressing, graphs.

My Mom and Dad live in Florida. I’m thinking maybe it’s time they sell the house.

The interesting question now is what kind of reaction the report will provoke—not among the general public, although that’s important, but among the men and women who run American businesses. On the one hand, it’s not like corporate America has been indifferent to climate change. Plenty of executives talk about the problem. The best have actually pushed their companies to adopt green practices. But the private sector isn’t going to solve this problem on its own.

It’s going to take government action—here and abroad. That won’t happen if politicians don’t feel more pressure, and the pressure can’t simply come from the usual environmental advocates. That’s why the report’s primary audience is in the business community. It’s called “Risky Business.” The hope is that, sufficiently scared by what climate change will do to future profits, corporate leaders will insist that government take action.