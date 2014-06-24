The one lawyer who would have no doubt objected was Stephen Biskupic, representing Walker’s campaign, which polls show had become a dead heat. But the campaign was not a party to the federal lawsuit. Biskupic, however, would have known that the lawyers, in their filings, had not objected to release of the Doe documents and their accusations against Walker. And soon after those filings were made, the news came out that Biskupic was trying to cut a deal with the Doe prosecutors to settle the case against his client. The disclosure came, once again, from O’Keefe’s reliable ally, the Wall Street Journal, whose editorial page excoriated Walker, saying he “has to decide whose side he’s on... While the Club (for Growth) fights for its First Amendment rights to speak out on the issue, the Walker campaign apparently seeks to negotiate a settlement with the prosecutors that will keep the issue out of the spotlight.”

A condemnation from the Journal is, of course, a nightmare prospect for anyone hoping to run as a Republican presidential candidate. Walker initially offered a legalistic response while not denying the attempt at a deal, which brought another editorial spanking (“Sorry, that’s disingenuous”) from the newspaper. Walker then backed down entirely, saying, “I'm certainly not going to undermine anyone's First Amendment rights. I'm frankly kind of shocked for anyone to suggest that."

O’Keefe's goal was made clear by the second Journal editorial: "The stakes in the federal lawsuit ... are bigger than Mr. Walker's campaign. They concern the prosecutorial machine that exists in Wisconsin, and in too many other states, to punish and limit political speech that is protected by the First Amendment.” In summoning this image of Big Brother–like prosecutors mowing down our right to free speech, the paper was simply seconding the claims of O’Keefe and his lawyers, that groups like Wisconsin Club for Growth, as long as they don’t expressly advocate how people should vote, can coordinate with campaigns of political candidates. This would completely change how the law has treated these groups for decades, yet federal district court judge Rudolph Randa accepted the argument. O’Keefe and the Club for Growth “have found a way to circumvent campaign finance laws,” Randa wrote approvingly, “and that circumvention should not and cannot be condemned or restricted. Instead, it should be recognized as promoting political speech.”

Now the case is getting reviewed by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Whichever way it rules, the decision is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has showed an increasingly dim view of any campaign-finance restrictions. Since the 1970s, O’Keefe and David Koch have wanted to overthrow those restrictions entirely, and if it requires a political black eye or even a gubernatorial defeat for Scott Walker, well, that’s a small price to pay to greatly enhance the power of wealthy, secret donors who crave more "freedom of speech."