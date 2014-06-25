It was a slow news day yesterday. Even so, most of the political press will probably miss what ought to be an important story: Senators Jack Reed and Dean Heller proposed a bill to extend federal unemployment insurance.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Reed and Heller proposed a similar bill earlier this year. The Senate passed it but the House did not. That legislation called for extending benefits for five months, retroactive to December 28, when the benefits previously expired. The idea was to make sure eligible, long-term unemployed workers would have no lapse in payments. They’d get a lump sum for the weeks when unemployment insurance had stopped coming, and then continue receiving money up through the end of May—by which time, hopefully, Congress would have found a way to pass a new extension and keep the program going.

Congress has taken similar action before. But the end of May came and went—and House Republicans wouldn't budge. Now Heller and Reed have decided, in effect, to start all over again. Their new proposal would simply extend benefits for five months, effective whenever the bill became law. There’d be no back payments this time, but all workers who were eligible for benefits during the interim period would retain their eligibility. Has this won them new support? It would not appear so. This bill, like the last one, is widely assumed to be dead on arrival in the House.

The stakes here are big. There are still 3.4 million long-term unemployed workers in the country. That’s higher than any point in U.S. history outside of the past few years. If the Reed-Heller bill became law, approximately 2.9 million of them would be able to collect benefits for a few months, during which time the job market would likely strengthen—and their prospects for finding employment would likely improve. Now they’ll have to keep doing what they’ve been doing—which, in many cases, means struggling to get by.