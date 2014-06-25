As soon as it became apparent that right wing firebrand Chris McDaniel probably would have defeated incumbent Senator Thad Cochran but for the intervention of black Democrats in Mississippi, a faction of the right weighed in exactly as you'd expect.

If Cochran wins with race-baiting push, he should be kicked out of #GOP caucus. #mssen GOP hates grassroots so much, it needs Dems. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 25, 2014

Rush Limbaugh spoke for a lot of conservatives Wednesday when he mocked the "Uncle Toms for Thad" campaign.

But even in the right's more polite precincts, Cochran's late appeal to black Democrats is considered a grave sin. Specifically, conservatives are upset Cochran turned out black voters by informing them that McDaniel is, at best, a racially insensitive reactionary. John Fund registered his disapproval by posting a flier, which Cochran supporters supposedly distributed in black neighborhoods. It highlights racist comments McDaniel made on his radio show, along with his opposition to a Civil Rights museum, federal funding of public schools, and SNAP benefits.

I say supposedly because I haven't confirmed the authenticity of the flier, and Fund provided no authenticating details. But that's completely beside the point. The point is that a substantial number of Republicans are far more concerned with and offended by the idea of one Republican attacking another Republican for being a dog-whistling racist than with the actual dog whistling and racism that forms the basis of the attack.