It is possible that the missing emails contain incriminating evidence of some genuine malfeasance. If they can be recovered they should be. But we're supposed to believe this has something to do with the year-old allegation that the IRS targeted Barack Obama's political enemies—and only his political enemies—for scrutiny and harassment.

We know that's not what happened, though. We know that the IRS identified and scrutinized political groups seeking non-profit status on a somewhat arbitrary, probably inappropriate basis, but that the criteria they used ensnared both liberal and conservative groups. We know that the confusion over how to apply a neutral basis for scrutinizing political non-profits reflects huge ambiguities in law, rather than a bureaucratic zeal to squash free speech.

That would probably have been the final word on the scandal. But then last week, the House Ways and Means Committee announced in horror that the IRS had lost all of Lerner's emails to and from non-IRS employees from January 2009 through April 2011. That's two years before the IRS "scandal" broke. But the prevailing theory on the right is that Lerner (and others?) sabotaged her emails 10 days after she received this letter from Ways and Means committee chairman Dave Camp alleging that the IRS acted inappropriately—perhaps politically?—when examining whether donors to tax-exempt non profits should be on the hook for gift taxes.

That's not the end of the theory, either, because a couple weeks later, Lerner pressed IRS tech employees to do anything they could to retrieve her lost documents, suggesting she didn't intend to destroy them in the first place. Presumably she contacted tech support, and left a paper trail, as a smokescreen—to establish a false alibi.

What's missing from this growing web of conspiracy is any suggestion of what Lerner was trying to cover up. We know the IRS wasn't singling out conservative non-profits. Maybe Lerner decreed via email that the IRS would only scrutinize liberal groups to provide cover for probing the real targets in the Tea Party? It's hard to say.