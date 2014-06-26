People tell me I worry too much. Maybe they are right.

Back in April, I wrote a big article warning that we might be on the verge of another surge in health care spending. As I noted, the money that we spend on medical treatments, goods, and services goes up every year, because we’re living longer, discovering more sophisticated treatments, and so on. Since the 1970s, those expenditures have usually risen much more quickly than national incomes, putting an ever-greater strain on paychecks, corporate treasuries, and the federal budget. A respite had started around 2007 or so, but, by the end of last year, reports were suggesting that the respite was over. Lots of people noticed the same thing.

To critics of the Affordable Care Act, this apparent turn to health expenditure normalcy proved that the law had done little to control costs—and that it would eventually lead to much more spending. But the worrisome reports came with a huge asterisk. They were based on preliminary estimates and a whole lot of guesswork. As economists like David Cutler and Peter Orszag pointed out, other data points were more encouraging. Among other things, the cost of the federal government’s Medicare program was still rising very slowly. That suggested the health care industry really was reinventing itself and becoming more efficient—thanks, at least in part, to incentives that Obamacare had introduced.

It was easy enough to dismiss those claims. Cutler was Obama’s chief health care adviser during the 2008 campaign, while Orszag served as budget director in 2009 and 2010. Now it looks like they were right.