In contrast, the Court found on the same day that Aereo’s technology was not paradigm-shifting in the copyright context. The question again before the Court was whether a new technology looked sufficiently like an older one, or required a new rule because its features change the calculation. The majority refused to address the potential for paradigm shifting, while the dissent recognized what was happening and addressed it head-on.

Aereo allows its subscribers to watch free broadcast TV. Unlike cable companies, Aereo does not pay licensing fees to copyright holders. But Aereo claimed it did not have to, because its technological model is different from cable: It doesn’t broadcast simultaneously into everyone’s household, but allows subscribers to access content stored remotely. It looks a whole lot like the cloud.

The Court not only found that Aereo’s technology was not paradigm-shifting—it resolutely refused to address how its holding applies to other technologies that are. The majority held that Aereo was sufficiently like a cable company, and so violated copyright law. As for that cloud computing puzzle—does all cloud computing now violate copyright law?—Justice Breyer simply explained that “we cannot now answer more precisely how the Transmit Clause or other provisions of the Copyright Act will apply to technologies not before us.” He offered several muddled stabs at distinguishing cloud computing from Aereo’s technology, including: the history of cable legislation; models where subscribers pay for storage instead of transmission; and clarification that “an entity does not transmit to the public if it does not transmit to a substantial number of people outside of a family and its social circle.”

But the Aereo decision is effectively the copyright equivalent to holding that a flip phone is like a cigarette pack, while refusing to explain how to differentiate a flip phone from a smart phone. In Riley, the Court created a clear rule to govern paradigm-shifting technology. In Aereo, the same Court punted to future decisions for a case-by-case determination of how new technology intersects with the law. As Justice Scalia pointed out in the dissent in Aereo, the majority opinion adopted “an improvised standard ("looks-like-cable-TV") that will sow confusion for years to come.”

Why would the same Court on the same day employ two such different approaches to what effectively amounts to the same technology? The simplest answer would be that the Court was dealing with two different legal regimes: Constitutional privacy law versus statutory copyright. But at the heart of both decisions, the Court was asked to decide whether an old rule applied to a new technology. In one case, the Court was hesitant, tentative, and deferential to the past legal model. And in the other, the Court was unafraid to adjust the legal system for the disruptive technology of the future.