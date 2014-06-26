The Supreme Court just sent strong but subtle messages to both Democratic voters and the Obama administration's top administrators. First, to voters: you probably shouldn't sleep through the midterm election. Second, to administrators: Assuming the first message fails to penetrate, you should be prepared to stick around for the next two and a half years.

In a 9-0 ruling, the Court held that President Obama exceeded his Constitutional authority when he recess appointed a full complement of members to the National Labor Relations Board several years ago. In effect, the ruling holds that the Senate determines whether its in recess or not, and that presidents can't make recess appointments if the Senate puts itself in pro-forma session, or is forced into pro-forma session by the House.

The D.C. Circuit Court had hoped to limit the recess appointment power even more dramatically. If Senate Democrats hadn't already eliminated the minority's ability to filibuster most executive branch nominees, either ruling would have thrown both the NLRB and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into disarray, and probably forced them to deploy the nuclear option anyhow.

But all the positions Obama had filled using recess appointments have since been filled by Senate-confirmed nominees, and so the backward looking consequences of the ruling should be basically nil.