Harrison Funk remembers being captivated by Michael Jackson’s eyes. “Michael had the most beautiful eyes I’ve ever photographed,” he told me recently. “They were large. They were expressive. They were deep. I don’t mean that physically. It was a picture into his soul. I think Michael, he knew in every picture what he wanted to convey. Even when he was completely natural he could convey a message to the camera.”

Harrison Funk

In the early 1980s Funk began shooting Michael and continued on and off until his death five years ago on June 25, 2009. Funk was in his twenties when he made his first shot of Michael, before the singer launched his solo career. He had been invited to a party at New York City’s Tavern on the Green, and at one point during the night he found himself shooting pictures of Michael and the rest of the Jackson family backstage. Shortly afterward, Funk got a call from Michael’s publicist, inviting him to Los Angeles. Without promise of a job or even reimbursement, Funk got on the plane.

He remembers the day that he and Michael connected—really connected—for the first time. Tito Jackson’s kids were playing in a softball game, and while a couple of the brothers hung out on the sidelines, Michael sat by himself in a parked car down the block. When he saw Funk approach, Michael told him to get in and the two sat talking about “everything in the world, and baseball.”

Michael used to do something when he wanted the attention of the camera. He would practice his moves. Like when he’d go ‘hee hee,’ and I could tell that was the moment to pick up my camera and shoot.”