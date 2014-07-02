Beyond leave, there are a handful of other public policies that could curb overwork, starting with the Affordable Care Act. “We didn’t just end up with longer workweeks and longer work hours,” said Dean Baker, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, in an interview. "Health care costs, and before that pensions, have been a huge factor that discouraged employers from hiring more workers and instead having people work more hours." That’s because up until recently, employers paid full health care premiums even if employees worked part time or shorter hours—it wasn’t prorated. "That separates us from everyone, and with health care costs being much more expensive than anywhere else, it made it a much bigger deal,” he added.

Now the Affordable Care Act has the potential to break that ironclad link between jobs and health care. For people who might prefer to work part time but previously couldn’t afford private insurance costs, they can go to the exchanges. For employers, they may be able to hire more part-time workers and not have to shoulder the cost of providing insurance to additional staff.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) could also do its part. In 1938 it established that if a worker puts in more than 40 hours a week, she has to be paid time and a half for the extra hours. But the exceptions have become so vast that the law applies to a shrinking number of people. Those who can be classified as executives, administrators, or professionals can be denied overtime pay—loopholes that have been stretched ever wider thanks in part to action from President George W. Bush at the behest of business interests. The FLSA’s salary threshold also hasn’t been significantly updated since 1975 and stands at $23,660, meaning anyone who makes less won’t get overtime. To put it simply, a lot of us who should get paid more for putting in a 40-plus hour workweek aren’t.

In March, President Obama announced an executive order to update the rules, which will readjust the classification exemptions as well as the salary threshold—although it’s not clear by how much as it is still in public comment mode. But if the limit were raised to $50,440 a year, as proposed by the Economic Policy Institute, about ten million people would be brought into overtime protection. That wouldn’t just mean extra pay in their pockets for working more hours. It could also make employers think harder about asking people to stay over 40 hours, thus bringing back the nine-to-five world we long said good-bye to.

Another shift could come from a greater adoption of work-sharing programs, which are in place in 23 states and Washington, D.C. They allow employers to reduce their workers’ hours instead of laying them off when things get tight. So instead of cutting the workforce by 20 percent, an employer can shave hours by 20 percent and keep everyone on. Workers then get prorated unemployment benefits for the hours they don’t work. They may still lose some income, but it’s better than losing a job. “If you had more employers taking advantage of that,” Baker said, “it might be the case that a lot of people would say this is a good arrangement. A lot of employees might keep a four-day workweek.” Included in the payroll tax cut Obama signed into law in February 2012 was money for states to either update their existing work-sharing programs or to create new ones. Work-sharing also enjoys bipartisan support, as Baker noted that he has worked with Kevin Hassett, the director of economic policy studies at AEI, to push lawmakers to enact more of these programs.