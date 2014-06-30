June was the third straight month that scientists measured the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere at above 400 parts per million. Just hitting that level, as we did back in April, was bad enough. Staying above that level for this long signals that this is not a fluke, but the new norm. And while the threshold itself doesn’t mean much—it’s not like 400 ppm is markedly worse than, say, 399—it’s a sign of how bad things have gotten.

Climate Central’s Andrea Thompson posted a chart on Monday, showing how CO2 concentration peaked over 400 ppm within the last six months. (There’s some seasonal fluctuation to this number, too, and it is expected to decline this summer):

Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Mauna Loa Observatory