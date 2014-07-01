It hurts me to hear this, because I remember a time when I believed it. When I was diagnosed, as a young teen, with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, a condition with a wide range of reproductive symptoms. When I learned that, in my case, my body holds on to the endometrium instead of shedding it, leaving me at heightened risk for disease. When I was told, in no uncertain terms, that oral contraceptives were the only option to help my reproductive system function close to normally, and thus keep me healthy in the long run. When I was first put on birth control, long before I became sexually active.

I had only ever heard of birth control in the context of sex. And so I was bewildered and upset. Here was birth control, being prescribed dryly and seriously as a medication to combat a chronic illness. Why hadn’t I ever heard of it being used this way? If I associated birth control with promiscuity, and I was taking it for medical reasons rather than sexual ones, what sort of woman did that make me?

Over the years, I’ve come to see birth control as a medicine first, and a contraceptive second. I’ve tried other medication regimens, to see if I could perhaps wean myself off the pill; none have worked. For me, oral contraceptives are the key to a body that functions almost as it should.

This isn’t an uncommon story. On a regular basis, I encounter women with PCOS who rely on oral contraceptives to keep their reproductive organs in check. And even beyond our experience, there are a host of medical issues, tangentially or completely unrelated to reproduction, for which birth control serves serious medical uses. I’ve known women who take birth control to limit pain from endometriosis, to stave off migraines, to address skin-scarring cases of acne.

These issues almost never come up in discussions about access to birth control, because the conversation is so dominated by sex, and by extension, pregnancy. Even when it does come up, the debate immediately gets redirected back. Witness Sandra Fluke’s passionate defense of contraceptives on behalf of her friend, who lost an ovary to PCOS. The loudest shouters in the public discourse immediately turned the conversation to her own sexual proclivities, accused her of agitating for consequence-free sex, and the point was completely lost. I watched that spectacle play out, raged over it, and cried quietly when my rage was spent. I could have been Sandra Fluke’s friend. My friends could have been her.