Republican leaders are pretty surefooted talking about Hobby Lobby as a religious freedom fight (although it wasn't one). But they are also rightly wary of its potential to draw the party's latent Todd Akinism out of remission.

Here's Rush Limbaugh, on Monday: "[S]omehow we've gotten to the point where women should not have to pay for their own birth control. Somebody else is gonna pay for it, no matter how much they want, no matter how often they want it, no matter for what reason, somebody else is going to pay for it. That's the root of all this. The employer should pay it, the insurance company will pay it, but in no way in 2014 America are women going to being pay for it, even though you can go to Target or Walmart and get a month's supply for nine bucks."

The risk they face is that a legislative fight over contraception—over making sure female employees of Hobby Lobby and other companies aren't burdened by the ruling—will draw the real, driving concern out from behind the religious liberty artifice. It's on this ground that "striking a blow for religious liberty" becomes "we don't want to pay for your immoral sex pills, either," and that's where Republicans lose.

The easy way out of this conundrum would be to get it off the agenda as quickly as possible—to say that Obama administration officials should issue a new regulation, placing the onus for financing the contraception on insurance companies, and move on. Obama already did this for religious nonprofits. He could do it for the religious owners of for-profit corporations, too. And in the opinion of the Court, Justice Samuel Alito all but suggested this remedy to the Department of Health and Human Services.

"HHS has already devised and implemented a system that seeks to respect the religious liberty of religious nonprofit corporations while ensuring that the employees of these entities have precisely the same access to all FDA-approved contraceptives as employees of companies whose owners have no religious objections to providing such coverage," he wrote. "Although HHS has made this system available to religious nonprofits that have religious objections to the contraceptive mandate, HHS has provided no reason why the same system cannot be made available she the owners of for-profit corporations have similar religious objections."