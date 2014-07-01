It was perhaps not quite as cruel as Mexico’s defeat in the waning minutes because of a penalty call, or that of Ghana in the 2010 World Cup. Or maybe it was more cruel, since the game and the outcome seemed somehow at odds. And it was a reminder that, however much we hope to find some kind of satisfying historical justice on the football pitch, seeking it there is about as quixotic as seeking it outside the stadium.

In the heady days of the group games, especially in this World Cup that has offered up so many exceptional and surprising ones, anything seemed possible. It was easy to forget that, as the World Cup goes on, it turns into a theatre of pain. One team after another eliminated. One story after another ends. One absolutely brilliant goalie after another, making a series of seemingly perfect and legendary saves, beaten in the end: resigned, sad beyond measure at the fact that one moment can erase all the others. We want the World Cup to be a romance, but it just as often delivers up farce and tragedy.

If we’re lucky, we can focus on the victors, who sometimes—as in the case of Colombia the other day—feel like truly deserving ones for the way they brought us joy in the process of winning victory. In that odd calculus of the World Cup, we can root for France, and Karim Benzema, to avenge Algeria—instead of facing them, as many had begun hoping they would. But, in the end, slowly, we watch a tournament that whittles down to the usual European and South American teams, the familiar match-ups, a cycle of repetition. All the African teams are gone. I hope that there will be surprises ahead: maybe Costa Rica will defeat Holland, or the U.S. will make a historic run far into the tournament. But the settling process has begun, reminding us that at this stage of the tournament the dream of the radically unexpected, of the impossible, is usually replaced by that of the usual. Even as I look forward to the final weeks, I always find there is an odd sadness about this part of the tournament in which so many of the different possibilities we had envisioned vanish before our eyes.

But those who rooted yesterday for Algeria can carry something else away from that game. For a long while it seemed, as Jennifer Doyle commented on Twitter, that the team was actually enjoying itself. Almost laughing on the pitch. They incited some great moments of comedy on the part of the German team, too. The announcers on Univision seemed positively giddy at the fact that they were watching such great football, trying to coin a term for Algerian tiki-taka. And all of the sudden we remembered: this is a game. It is supposed to be fun. It is that thing that we play to laugh and commune with each other. The Fennecs offered us that glimpse, that clarity, there in their green uniforms that somehow echoed the rich green of the eternal pitch itself.

We were left, too, with another reminder: that we always need to truly savor the victory we have, for there is always a good chance it will be the last one. That is what the people in the streets and plazas of Algiers and Paris knew the other day, when they defeated Russia—knew and demonstrated. From Algiers came this stunning visual moment, a reminder of what football does, and is. Perhaps the lesson is that, instead of remembering the final defeat, we should carry with us the feeling from the victory that came before it. We should recall those moments when it seemed certain that Algeria would win, so that we can still imagine a world in which they did—or will in some future world that, despite everything, we can still believe is on the horizon.