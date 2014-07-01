Reform conservatives have had a big month. They released a new book, “Room to Grow,” that laid out a new, conservative reform agenda. Last Wednesday, Senator Marco Rubio became the most prominent conservative to pick up the reformicon mantle. But there is a big omission in this new agenda: It doesn’t have a solution to the current jobs crisis. And it's not because they're bereft of ideas. It's because the ideas they have are politically complicated.

In “Room to Grow,” Michael Strain offers a variety of smart policies to make it easier for the unemployed to work. One example is to eliminate many occupational licensing requirements. He also wants to give companies financial incentives in the form of tax credits for hiring the long-term unemployed and to reform the Social Security Disability Insurance program to remove disincentives to work (although that would not help fill the hole in demand). These ideas would undoubtedly help reduce unemployment, but it’s hard to see them helping millions of people find work.

In the New York Times last Friday, Ross Douthat, a reform conservative, made a similar omission. He argued that conservative, pro-work welfare reforms over the past two-plus decades have helped the economy and reduced poverty. But Douthat offers no solution to the current jobs-crisis. His pro-work policies may boost long-term growth, but they are insufficient to return the economy to full employment. Without a separate solution to the short-term hole in demand, reform conservatives do not have a complete economic agenda.

What’s surprising is that they actually do have an answer for this hole: monetary stimulus. In an article for National Affairs, Strain outlined many of the ideas in “Room to Grow,” but he also argued in favor of continued loose policy at the Federal Reserve. “Monetary policy surely offers the best way to boost aggregate demand in the short term,” Strain wrote. “By keeping the federal funds rate at zero and pursuing its long-term asset purchase program (known as quantitative easing or QE), the Federal Reserve has done much to support the economy during the Great Recession.” Strain then runs through a variety of different policies that the Fed could pursue, like allowing for higher inflation, that would boost growth in the short-term and fill the hole in aggregate demand. Douthat has also written in the past in favor of monetary stimulus. Many other reform conservatives have as well.