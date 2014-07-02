If you read last week’s 185-page Pew survey on political typology, which divides the public into seven groups, you’ll quickly realize that the two most conservative groups—“steadfast conservatives” and “business conservatives”—agree on nearly everything. They prefer expanding oil, coal, and natural gas to focusing on alternative energy. They don’t think government has an obligation to make sure people get health care. And so on. Not surprisingly, their partisan loyalties are more or less identical. According to the survey, both groups favor Republicans over democrats by a margin of 82 points.

But there’s a reason Pew sorted them into two different categories. They are not the same people. Business conservatives tend to be better educated, more affluent, and a little younger than steadfast conservatives. That produces some sharply different views, particularly on matters related to economic policy. It is indicative of a deep split within the Republican Party that, at the moment, appears larger and more serious than the analogous divide among Democrats.

Consider these four issues:

1. Social Security. In 2012, Matt Yglesias, then at Slate, argued that elites in the United States—business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, etc.—hate Social Security not only because it distorts the economy through payroll taxes, but also because it pays old people not to work. Pew adds numerical support for Yglesias’ theory. Of the eight political typologies Pew identifies, only business conservatives want to consider cutting Social Security benefits. In fact, they are the only ones who support considering cuts to Social Security, by a slight 49-46 margin.