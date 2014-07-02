This World Cup has been the tourament of the goalkeeper. First there was Guillermo Ochoa's spectacular perfomance against Brazil. And now, Timmy Howard, you’ve earned the respect of the world. The American goalkeeper racked up an astounding 16 saves in the United States’ 2-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup's Round of 16, seven more than any other US goalkeeper in a World Cup game. Howard might have let in two goals in stoppage time, and the United States are on their way home from Brazil, but his resilient display will be remembered for years to come.

It all started in the first minute of the match:

And then he saved one shot.