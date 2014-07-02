Imagine you work for The Closely Held Corporation, and have for several years. You enjoy a full benefits package, including a health insurance plan that covers all prescription contraceptives cost free. Everything's great. Then on Wednesday, your boss, Mr. Prude, announces that, pursuant to the Supreme Court ruling in Hobby Lobby, he'll be imputing his religious beliefs to Closely Held, and using the corporation's rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to cancel your otherwise-guaranteed contraceptive coverage.

Maybe that ultimately doesn't create a major practical problem for you, but it still sucks—both for financial reasons, and because you feel like your boss has casted judgment on your health and lifestyle choices that are none of his business, and actually imposed a penalty for them.

Then one day there's a huge catastrophe at Closely Held's main factory—a fire or a spill—that's a direct consequence of your employer's negligence. You're injured. Dozens of your coworkers are injured. A few people die. Unfortunately, Closely Held doesn't have the means to adequately compensate you and your coworkers for your injuries and other claims. And for the purposes of this thought experiment, let’s assume that Closely Held was not undercapitalized for corporate veil piercing law and that Closely Held’s insurance policy limits do not cover the total damages. Closely Held files for bankruptcy, you're unemployed and, thanks to your injury, you're also unable to perform most of the jobs you're qualified to do.

So you go to court and you argue that Mr. Prude should have to compensate you himself. The Supreme Court disregarded the separateness of Mr. Prude and Closely Held for the purposes of upholding Mr. Prude's religious liberties. Likewise, the court should now disregard the separateness for the purposes of remedying your injury.