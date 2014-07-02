The Belgian team is the product of a national infrastructure and a national project, something made all the more impressive by the fact that the country is a famously fragmented and politically dysfunctional one. The diversity of the team has incited a mix of enthusiasm and criticism, unsurprisingly. And some efforts to built excitement around the team seem a little out of step: on the site Belgiumizeme, you can turn yourself into a Belgian fan of the Red Devils by putting in your name and getting a new one. But the names you get don’t reflect the diversity of the team. In fact, when I tried it Divock Origi became Dirk Overmans, Romelu Lukaku became Richard Lambic, Marouane Fellaini became Modest Feyaerts. Meanwhile, when I entered my own name, I got the modest transformation to Louis Dubois, as if the site knew—and was telling me – “you’re already Belgian!” Still, the team has already incited a broader conversation in Belgium about the country’s national identity, and in this parallels in some—though in a very different context, and a very different time—the ways in which the French national team has done the same.

Romelu Lukaku and Divock Origi are both the children of African immigrants to Belgium, but they are also both legacy footballers: Lukaku’s father was a professional football player who once played on the national team of Zaïre. (After his goal, Lukaku ran to the camera, grabbed it, and said “Je t’aime Papa!” “I love you Dad!”) And Origi’s Kenyan father also was a footballer who represented his nation on the international stage. So they represented not only a history of migration, but also the transfer of African footballing traditions to a new context. And you could see why Lukaku is highly prized striker in the English Premier League, and Origi on the cusp of what will clearly be a brilliant career.

These players’ place in professional football is, of course, the other part of this story. The Belgium team is stacked with some of the best-known franchises in football—Hazard at Chelsea, Kompany at Manchester City, Courtois at Atlético Madrid. At Everton, Lukaku plays with none other that Tim Howard, against whom he scored devastatingly last night. They shared a tender hug at the end of the game. That isn’t surprising: these days, as professional colleagues, Howard and Lukaku play together a lot more than Howard and Dempsey do. You could see the respect among other players on opposing sides as well. When, late in the game, Jermaine Jones got struck in the face with the ball while tangling with De Bruyne, the red-headed Belgian squatted down quickly next to his American opponent, a hand on his back, in a gesture of sincere worry and tenderness. These moments—and the relative absence of the open hostility and referee-directed rage we’ve seen in other games—made the game a stand out.

What does the game ultimately tell us about the future of football in both countries? In some ways, Jurgen Klinsmann’s achievement last night was the greater of the two coaches. Wilmots tapped into a generation shaped by a concerted plan to find, train, and cultivate as wide a pool of youth players as possible. Klinsmann created his team out of a patchwork of influences, drawing on talent shaped in many different contexts in the U.S., but also opting to go abroad to find players who could make a difference. His gamble—leaving Donovan on the team and recruiting young, relatively unknown players like Brooks and Green—paid off stunningly. For it is the two of them, along with Jermaine Jones, who offered up three breathtaking and exhilarating goals that had crowds cheering and shaking like never before. It was also, in its way, a perfectly American coaching job. Out of the varied and fragmented landscape that is soccer in the United States, he and the players invented something compelling, tapping into tradition but also improvising something unexpected. The result was engrossing and probably transformative, for never has this country been so intent, so committed to the combination of elation and heartbreak that defines the World Cup, than during the past few weeks.

There were also other strands of history at work last night, ones that suggest that the future of U.S. soccer may ultimately look a bit more like the present of Belgian football. DeAndre Yedlin, who lit up the pitch this World Cup, comes out of what is now the heartland of American soccer, the Pacific Northwest—trained in the Seattle Sounders academy, now playing for the team. (Along with Wondolowski, he is also partly of Native American descent, making them the only two players on the team who aren’t, in a larger sense, fully the product of immigration). His academy experience in a way parallels that of the German players on the team, as well as those of the Belgians they played against last night. And there are plenty of stories of players on the squad, notably Altidore, which parallel the stories of the children of migrants on the Belgian team. All of the players have, in one way or another, been shaped by structures of youth soccer, academies, and college training available in the U.S. But Klinsmann’s choices, his insistence on the need both to cultivate and to change U.S. soccer, will necessarily spur on conversations about whether and how things need to change, and whether the U.S. could learn something from the example of Belgium and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils move on to their next challenge. As with so many World Cup match-ups, this one has a sedimented history. There was a match between Belgium and Argentina in 1982, which generated one of the most famous (if slightly misleading) pictures of Maradona, and which Belgium won. And then, in 1986, a more famous one—a semi-final game—that Argentina won 2-0. The Belgium team of that era lives on: They set the bar that the current Red Devils are trying to reach. If they can carry the confidence and spark they displayed against the U.S. into the next match, a win against Argentina is imaginable, even perhaps likely.

What remains, in the meantime, is those 120 minutes. I’ve gone back already to watch them again, re-reading, and what looked one way the first time looks different on the return. So much history—of individual choices and institutional projects, of dreams structured and improvised—came bearing down on the pitch last night. But the history that was ultimately made was the result of an accumulation of small moments, intricate encounters, almost all of which might easily have gone a different way.