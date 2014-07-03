Thursday’s jobs report was unequivocally good news. The economy added 288,000 jobs in June, the labor force increased, and the unemployment rate dropped to 6.1 percent. Long-term unemployment continued to fall and wages grew at a 2 percent year-over-year rate. It’s not quite a jobs boom—monthly numbers can be noisy—but it’s a very positive sign.

Except, Republicans can’t quite seem to admit that the economy could be kicking into second gear. As Talking Points Memo Sahil Kapur noted on Twitter, House Speaker John Boehner’s statement on the jobs report says absolutely nothing about the jobs report. Instead, he criticizes President Barack Obama and Senate Democrats for failing to pass GOP legislation.

Or consider Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus’ statement. He at least touches on the positive report with his opening line, saying, “We’re glad to see some Americans found work last month.” He then spends 270 words ripping into the president for his supposed failed policies and imploring Americans to give Republicans a Senate majority in November.

Fox News, for its part, buried the news on its homepage, as Politico’s Dylan Byers noted.