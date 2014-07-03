It’s fitting that Germany and France should play now, 100 years to the week that World War I broke out across Europe. For an idea of how rare this is, these two footballing superpowers haven’t met since 1986, as if the powers that be were saving it for this particular moment.

It’s also the clash of the two most complete teams in this tournament. Brazil is all about Neymar, Argentina wouldn’t exist without Messi, Colombia lies at James Rodriguez’s feet, and the Dutch rely heavily on Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie. The Costa Ricans are the plucky underdogs, the Belgians are full of youthful promise, but the Germans and the French have strength in every position and players who believe their time has come. Neither team is the favorite, and anything can happen in Friday’s quarterfinal. The last five times France reached the knockout phase, they made it to the semi-finals, while Germany are on their eighth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.

While confidence is high in the French camp, the Germans are, rather characteristically, pessimistic. They haven’t met the lofty pre-tournament expectations yet, the Algeria game gave everyone a serious scare, and to top it all off, seven players are now suffering from flu-like symptoms one day before the quarterfinal. Defender Mats Hummels missed the Algeria match due to the flu, and it seems that his illness has spread. Perhaps for reasons having to do with morale, the team has only released one name, midfielder Christoph Kramer who made his first appearance as an extra-time substitute against Algeria, in the list of those suffering from illness.

In addition to the flu, the Germans have serious tactical concerns ahead of the France game. Jogi Löw and his players have been on the defensive since the Algeria game, with Per Mertesacker visibly irritated in a post-match interview. “Would you rather we played beautiful football but got knocked out?” But it’s not just about the beauty of the football. The Algeria game, as well as the Ghana and U.S. games, revealed flaws in the German midfield and defense—flaws that the talented French team are more than capable of exposing.