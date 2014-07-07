You’ve probably heard of this group. They’re the ones who were the subject of that New York Times Magazine article on Sunday—and who, prior to that, put together a new policy agenda in a compendium called “Room to Grow.” What you may not know is that the chapter on tax reform, written by Robert Stein, represents a substantial departure from agenda Ryan and other supply-siders have been pushing.

The focus of Stein’s chapter is a proposed expansion of the child tax credit, not a consolidation of the existing tax structure. In fact, Stein is critical of rate cutting as a solution to the current tax code’s problems. “Cutting marginal tax rates is not, however, an effective tool for delivering tax relief to the middle class,” Stein writes. “It does very little to lower their tax bills or improve their work incentives.” Stein spends an entire section on “The Marginal Rate Mystique,” arguing that while supply-side reforms were successful when the top rate was 70 percent, such reforms would have limited economic gain now while massively reducing revenues.

Stein’s proposal has the support of not just many reform conservatives, but also some high-profile Republicans in Congress. Senator Mike Lee proposed a similar expansion of the child credit in a tax reform plan last year. Lee, along with Senator Marco Rubio, is refining the plan after the Tax Policy Foundation found that it would increase the deficit by $2.4 trillion. Lee and Rubio don’t necessarily oppose supply-side tax cuts. Lee’s initial proposal did not have to confront the policy tradeoffs inherent in a deficit-neutral tax reform proposal. But the fact that they’re focused on expanding the child tax credit, rather than simplifications, suggests they don’t think Ryan and the supply-siders have all the answers.

The conflict is already starting to play out among conservative intellectuals. You can see it in a recent back-and-forth between Kim Strassel, who is a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board member, and Ramesh Ponnuru, who writes for National Review and Bloomberg View. Strassel is a supply-sider, which is pretty typical of the Journal editorial page. Ponnuru is a leader of the reform conservative movement. After House Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s shocking primary upset, Strassel took to the Journal pages to denounce "Room to Grow" and advocate for supply-side reforms. Ponnuru responded in kind. “‘Room to Grow’ presents many ideas on how to [reform policy for ordinary Americans],” Ponnuru writes. “A prerequisite, though, is not taking direction from Wall Street—or, in this case, the Wall Street Journal.”

Conservatives may end up reconciling the two sides—by calling for both simplification and a bigger child tax credit, for example, though they may have an issue with deficit neutrality. Note that Levin, having advised and praised Ryan, is also a leader of the reformicon movement. But there are also reasons to think Ryan will have to adapt if he hopes to retain strong support of reform conservatives.