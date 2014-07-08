President George W. Bush’s August 31, 2005 fly-over of New Orleans, Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina was a turning point in his presidency. The fact that he did not land in New Orleans couldn’t help but create the impression he was indifferent to American citizens in their hour of need. The imagery was shocking and the rest is history. ... Well, President Obama is traveling to Texas this week for political fundraisers, as thousands of illegal immigrants continue to overwhelm the border, but he has so far ignored Texas Governor Rick Perry’s urgent plea to visit the border. His refusal to even go and look disrespects Texans and everyone else affected by this illegal immigration. It’s shocking that the president would avoid visiting ground zero of what essentially constitutes an invasion of America. What does an invasion look like, if not this? Do the invaders have to be of a certain age?

And we have more ruminations on the optics of border-avoidance from the National Journal:

President Obama evidently has decided not to put a human face on the crisis unfolding at the southern U.S. border—not even his own. The White House said over and over again Monday that Obama will not travel to the border with Mexico despite flying to Texas this week to raise money for Democratic candidates there. It's certainly in part a political decision, one meant to avoid taking ownership of a difficult issue on which the White House would prefer to share blame. But it's also one that will inflame Obama's critics on both the right and left who say the administration has been too passive in response to the thousands of young border-crossers swamping U.S. detention facilities.

Where to start with all this? There is the absurdity of suggesting that the crisis does not yet have a “human face,” that it would require a photo op by the president to achieve that (apparently images like this don’t count). There is the hyperventilation and lack of perspective in Rogers declaring the border “ground zero of what essentially constitutes an invasion of America.” (For the record, Ed, this is what an invasion “looks like.”) Above all, though, there is the failure to consider even the most basic differences in context between the crisis in New Orleans and the Gulf coast in 2005 and what has been unfolding on the border. In the former instance, we were presented with an administration that willfully downplayed both the immediate threat of the approaching storm and the broader threat that, if the climatologists are to be believed, was represented by the storm.

In the latter instance, we are presented with an administration struggling to contain one particularly dramatic manifestation of a problem—a broken immigration policy—that the administration itself has been trying to fix, has indeed made its chief priority for the remainder of the president’s term, but has been stymied in comprehensively addressing by the identity crisis–driven obstructionism and indifference of the party that controls the House of Representatives. Other than that, yes, this is just like Hurricane Katrina. And the women and children lingering on the border, and the overwhelmed Border Patrol personnel trying their best to manage their presence, will be awaiting the magic word of whether the president’s caravan will be arriving on the horizon, which will surely solve everything.