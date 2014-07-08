Brazil has not conceeded five goals in an entire World Cup campaign since 1998. Today they managed to conceed five in under 30 minutes.

This was never a vintage Brazil side, but with homefield advantage and a chorus of green and yellow at their backs, many—even numbers-crunching banks and their powerful computers!—imagined the Selecao stepping onto the the Maracanã's pitch on July 13. But the Germans had other plans, quickly and brutally dismantling a shakey Brazilian defense.

Here are Germany's lethally efficent goals from the first half:

1-0