Brazil has not conceeded five goals in an entire World Cup campaign since 1998. Today they managed to conceed five in under 30 minutes.

This was never a vintage Brazil side, but with homefield advantage and a chorus of green and yellow at their backs, many—even numbers-crunching banks and their powerful computers!—imagined the Selecao stepping onto the the Maracanã's pitch on July 13. But the Germans had other plans, quickly and brutally dismantling a shakey Brazilian defense.

Here are Germany's lethally efficent goals from the first half: 

1-0

11': Muller, uncontested, taps in a corner to kick off the scoring. 

2-0

23': Things get messy in the box, but Klose's persistance puts the ball in the back of the next, making him the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer. 

3-0

25': Two minutes later, a tidy finish from Kroos' left foot sends the Germans three clear. 

4-0

26': Kroos just can't get enough—he steals the ball from the shell-shocked Brazialin defense, plays a nice one-two, and buries the German's fourth. 

5-0

29': The Brazilians are in shambles now. Khedira finds himself alone at the top of the box, and places a shot in the bottom corner. 

The humiliation didn't stop there. Germany would go on to score two more goals (one and two) in the second half.  