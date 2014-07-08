Brazil has not conceeded five goals in an entire World Cup campaign since 1998. Today they managed to conceed five in under 30 minutes.
This was never a vintage Brazil side, but with homefield advantage and a chorus of green and yellow at their backs, many—even numbers-crunching banks and their powerful computers!—imagined the Selecao stepping onto the the Maracanã's pitch on July 13. But the Germans had other plans, quickly and brutally dismantling a shakey Brazilian defense.
Here are Germany's lethally efficent goals from the first half:
1-0
11': Muller, uncontested, taps in a corner to kick off the scoring.
2-0
23': Things get messy in the box, but Klose's persistance puts the ball in the back of the next, making him the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer.
3-0
25': Two minutes later, a tidy finish from Kroos' left foot sends the Germans three clear.
4-0
26': Kroos just can't get enough—he steals the ball from the shell-shocked Brazialin defense, plays a nice one-two, and buries the German's fourth.
5-0
29': The Brazilians are in shambles now. Khedira finds himself alone at the top of the box, and places a shot in the bottom corner.
The humiliation didn't stop there. Germany would go on to score two more goals (one and two) in the second half.