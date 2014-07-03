Banks are good at making money (or crashing the economy), but can they predict the outcome of the World Cup?

The short answer: kind of.

On May 30, Goldman Sachs released its 67-page World Cup and Economics 2014 report, that—between interviews with Franz Beckenbauer and in-depth breakdowns of every team (really, it’s a pretty good read)—includes a statistical model designed to predict the outcome of the tournament.

The model was developed by the folks at Goldman’s Global Investment Research division who, with a “purely statistical” approach, analyzed 54 years of mandatory international matches— that’s over “14,000 observations”—to determine the winner of the World Cup. The model uses a regression analysis, or a way to forecast the relationship between a number of variables, including a country’s Elo ranking, the average number of goals scored by a country over its last ten international matches, whether a country has a tendency to systematically outperform—or underperform—at a World Cup, and homefield advantage, among others.