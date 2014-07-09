Matthew Niederhauser is reporting from Brazil with support from the Pulitzer Center.

It’s after midnight, and Belo Horizonte is not burning. Yes, Brazil just lost its semifinal against Germany in the most humiliating fashion, but angry mobs did not tear the city apart. The locals are still in a state of shock and drinking their sorrow away. Full recognition of what's just happened won’t come until the hangovers settle over the next few days. Everybody might then realize that the pay off for putting up with years of preparations and political malfeasance in order to host the World Cup was this: a decisive six minutes during which Germany rocked Brazil with four unanswered goals. What is clear, though, is that the dream is over.

Everything seemed normal when I approached the Mineirão a few hours before the match. Brazilians were out in force, sporting their team colors and flags worn as capes. Small groups of Germans bedecked in national apparel also made their way up the shore of the Lagoa Pampulha toward the stadium. There was general revelry and a lot of camaraderie. Opposing fans took pictures with each other and shared beers. Neymar masks were being handed out by the thousands to both sides. Everyone seemed set for a classic standoff between two great futebol powers. There was a slightly ominous overcast sky, but nothing to indicate the sheer destructive forces that were about to be unleashed upon Brazil, both the team and the nation.

Unlike my last visit to Belo Horizonte during the group stage, I was not able to use any “lost gringo” tricks to get close to the Mineirão. I then hopped a cab to the FIFA Fan Fest where I was also denied entry. It was packed to capacity. I wanted to be with a large crowd so I headed to another corporate fan fest set up in Praça Juscelino Kubitscheck. I barely got inside the gates when everything started to unravel. The first German goal did not faze the crowd too much. Brazil could definitely get one back. But then the six minutes of fury occurred. It was as if a stun grenade went off. The Brazil fans could not believe it. Mouths dropped. Eyes popped. Some simply got up and left. Brazil was suddenly down by five goals in the same amount of time it took to grab a beer and find your friends again.