And when you exclude dorm-dwellers, you find that the share of 18-34 year-olds living with their parents has risen from 24 percent in 2000 to over 32 percent in 2012.

During the same time period, the best estimate of college students living in dorms rose only slightly, from 7.6 percent in 2000 to 8.2 percent in 2012.

Based on this data, the phenomenon of young adults bunking with Mom and Dad does not solely spring from increased educational enrollment. It’s more likely that they simply don’t have enough money. In a follow-up post, Derek Thompson actually acknowledges this, pointing out that young people have grown poorer in the last decade, with lower median incomes, higher unemployment, and more student debt. This leads to lower household formation, with millennial heads of household at lower levels in 2013 even than in the lowest point of the Great Recession in 2009, and homeownership for Americans under 35 at the smallest percentage on record.

That was the main point of my previous New Republic story: Low household formation hobbles an economy, leading to reduced home construction and fewer purchases of household furnishings. And increased educational enrollment, while a positive long-term trend, actually is an indicator of this, not a reason to dismiss it. The terrible job market almost certainly pushed young adults to get more skills rather than struggle to find work. At the basest level, it’s easier for a millennial to get a student loan than a personal loan. So off to college they went, living on debt and hiding out from the Great Recession. The inverse relationship between college enrollment and labor force participation speaks to this.

In theory, this should pan out in the long run, given the wage premium for college graduates. But in practice, it may result in a glut of over-educated young people without jobs to support their skills. Paul Krugman wrote in 2011 that college degrees may not rebuild the middle class, but simply serve as “tickets to jobs that don’t exist.” That’s especially true of the growth industry in for-profit colleges, whose degrees are dubious, to put it mildly. Indeed, half a million young people with college degrees worked for the minimum wage last year, and low-wage jobs have seen the most growth in the economy.

As the labor market recovers, will this problem vanish? Will millennials earn more, move out and form households? Many analysts seem to think so, including Trulia’s Jed Kolko. He says that “young adults now appear to be starting to move out of their parents’ homes and forming new households as renters,” citing increased rental demand and apartment construction.

When I wrote about this problem in February, the numbers were not yet clear: different Census surveys showed different trends for millennial household formation. And it will take years to get back to the annual rate of 1.2 million new households (the past few years have been stuck around 600,000-800,000). But it could be that the combination of higher student debt, a lack of good-paying jobs and stagnant wages has created a new normal, where young adults simply expect to live at home for several extra years before venturing out on their own. None of the economic implications of that outcome would be good for the country. The housing market, consumer spending and even gross national happiness (unless you think most 30 year-olds like living with their parents) would suffer.

Whether or not you consider the Great Delay tragic depends on how you believe it will all shake out. I’m open to believing that strong growth will paper over many of these concerns. But if the way we finance higher education and the hollowing out of middle-skill jobs has permanently prevented the normal economic life cycle, dismissing the warning signs risks the life prospects of an entire generation.