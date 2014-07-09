1. Academic evidence. Why have the long-term unemployed had such trouble finding work? In 2012, two economists published a paper at the Boston Fed with an answer to this question. They sent out 4,800 false job applications to employers, varying how long the applicants had been out of work. They found that workers unemployed for more than six months rarely received a call back from employers, even if they had the requisite job qualifications. In other words, employers discriminate against the long-term unemployed.

This doesn’t mean that such discrimination persists today. When that study was conducted, unemployment was still high. Employers did not have to compete for scarce workers. The hope was that as the labor market tightened, such discriminatory policies would no longer be economically viable and employers would have no choice but to hire the long-term unemployed. But that may not be happening, according to a paper by Princeton economists Alan B. Krueger, Judd Cramer, and David Cho. They found that among workers who reported being part of the long-term unemployed between 2008 and 2012, only 11 percent had found a full-time job a year later. They also examined the rates of long-term unemployment in states with low and high unemployment rates. They found that even in those states with tighter labor markets, long-term unemployment had still not recovered.

2. Labor market dropouts. Since March, the ranks of the long-term unemployed have fallen by 700,000. That has led some conservative commentators to wrongly claim that the end of federal unemployment insurance in December has spurred the long-term unemployed to find jobs. At Five Thirty Eight, Ben Casselman found that while the short-term unemployed are finding jobs at a quicker pace, there has been no corresponding increase in the job-finding rate for the long-term unemployed. “If they aren’t finding jobs, what’s happening to the long-term unemployed?” Casselman writes. “They’re dropping out of the labor force altogether."

3. Beveridge Curve. Over the past week, there has been a lot of good economic news. Tuesday was no different. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there are more than 4.6 million job openings in the economy, the highest total in years. That’s great news for the unemployed, who now have more opportunities to find work, and for workers, who have more leverage to demand higher wages from their employers. But not everything was good news. Masked within the report is a scary indication that the financial crisis may have permanently damaged the labor market.

The indicator, known as the Beveridge Curve, is a chart that maps unemployment versus job vacancies. Unemployment is measured by the unemployment rate and job vacancies are measured by the job openings rate—that is the number of job vacancies in the economy relative to total employment. Here’s the graph: