King Kong took its makers by surprise as much as the audience. Cooper had always had fear and suspense in mind: Kong was intended to be the greatest horror seen on screen. But something in Rose’s work, and in the charm of the herky-jerky ape, won through. Audiences liked Kong and felt sorry for him. The libido set free from Skull Island was more tender to Ann Darrow than her boyfriend (a rather doltish Bruce Cabot). It was the same pathos that had rescued Boris Karloff ’s monster in Frankenstein—and the same evolved application of sympathy that gave that monster his mate (Elsa Lanchester, jagged with electricity and surreal energy) in Bride of Frankenstein, the finest film in that franchise and one of the most moving appreciations of refined feelings in monstrous bodies.

Was there an element of race lurking within the skull? I don’t mean to accuse the makers of King Kong, but the American movie is dense with subterranean impulses hardly appreciated by the film-makers, and in Kong, Hollywood extras in blackface were accepted cheerfully as the natives of Skull. I raise this possibility just because the next notable incidence of movie monkey business coincides with the age of civil rights. And so the first Planet of the Apes manages to be a pedestrian picture but an aching metaphor.

It came from a novel by Pierre Boulle (who had previously written the original of The Bridge on the River Kwai). The novel was published in 1963, but it took time reaching the screen. When the first film opened, in 1968, it was the work of several hands, including Rod Serling, who had reckoned to make the ape society technologically sophisticated. But the producer, Arthur Jacobs, who had great difficulty finding a studio prepared to make the picture, was scared by the budget and decided to make the apes no more developed than the Apache in a Western. Michael Wilson did a new script, and the filming was set in desolate canyon country. It feels like a Western with Charlton Heston hunted by apes on horseback.

The other innovation in that Apes film was casting known actors as the apes in masks that did not obscure their faces or cheat their voices. The project was content with heavy-handed irony: lost astronauts came back to Earth to find apes in charge and men reduced to slavery. It was left to the audience to wonder how far this referred to the new status of blacks in America. Planet of the Apes is notably pessimistic. The astronauts do not win out. There is no reconciliation with the apes. And the “advanced” civilization that was New York seems geological. As directed by Franklin Schaffner, the film is downright plain, but it grossed $32 million for Twentieth Century Fox. There would be four sequels by 1973, even if Heston quit early.

Just six months before the picture opened, a book had been published in Britain called The Naked Ape, by Desmond Morris, who had degrees in zoology and would become curator of mammals at the London Zoo. He was also a painter and a writer, and he turned The Naked Ape into one of the first best-selling books to popularize science. The book was based on Darwinian biology, but it was market-friendly in its assertion that man—the one hairless or naked ape—was the most eroticized of hominids. This was more than the movie of Planet of the Apes could tolerate.

Still, if men (and women) were just links in the evolutionary chain, then the prospect of miscegenation had been broached. It arrived in 2001, in Tim Burton’s remake of Planet and the start of the present franchise. Again it featured lost astronauts (with Mark Wahlberg instead of Charlton Heston). But then the hero meets Ari, the sexiest ape yet, as played by Helena Bonham Carter. She had a soft spot for humans and deplored the brutal ways in which apes treated them. You can think of her as the primate equivalent of Sigourney Weaver’s Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist (1988), an ecological lament in which Fossey derives more comfort from the apes than from people.

Of course, you say, we can’t have a film where a human has sex with an ape, can we? The more recent apes films have not gone near that taboo. Instead they concentrate on the aggrieved philosophy of the apes, who stand up for nature in the face of human neglect, and who may defeat the humans in battle. In Burton’s Planet, Tim Roth was the most militaristic and fascistic ape since the newsreels of the 1930s.

Is it just that monkeys are cute and unquestioning? Be careful: in Wolfgang Peterson’s Outbreak, the lethal Motaba virus is carried by a small, chattering monkey. I can’t really expect Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to be as sexy as Dwan was in 1976. But I know some of the fascination with monkey business at the movies, and I would direct you to Max, Mon Amour, a neglected if not caged 1986 movie, written by Jean-Claude Carrière and directed by Nagisa Oshima, in which a diplomat’s bored wife takes a chimpanzee for a lover. This can’t be so, you say? The wife is played by Charlotte Rampling. Enough said.